ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Stanley Cup win and free coffee? That's what I'm talking about!
Dunkin' is celebrating the St. Louis Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup win with free coffee.
The offer is valid all day at participating St. Louis locations.
It takes GUTS and GLORIA! Congrats, @StLouisBlues! Celebrate with a FREE Medium Coffee at participating St. Louis locations - today only! #StanleyCupChampions pic.twitter.com/4myvOUtsKV— DunkinSTL (@DunkinSTL) June 13, 2019
The offer does not include cold brew and frozen coffee. Limit one coffee per guest.
