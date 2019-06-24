Flood cleanup kit offered by St. Louis County Police Office of Emergency Management
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Have you been affected by the recent flooding in the south St. Louis County area? 

If so, the St. Louis County Police Office of Emergency Management is offering flood cleanup kits between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. 

You can call the office at 314-615-9500 for more information.

