ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can get a free slice of cheesecake Wednesday!
The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 free slices on Dec. 5 in honor of their 40th anniversary.
To get a free slice, you’ll need to order from DoorDash and enter the code “FREESLICE” at checkout, according to Delish. In addition, you can get free delivery through DoorDash from the restaurant from Dec. 5 through Dec. 11!
Celebrate our 40th anniversary with 40,000 slices on us! On December 5th get a free slice* delivered with @DoorDash, no strings attached. Find out how to get yours. *Offer valid on 12/5/18 starting at 11:30am local time, while supplies last. Additional Terms and Conditions apply. pic.twitter.com/Rz52FxwX6Y— Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) December 3, 2018
