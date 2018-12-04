Cheesecake Factory
Cheesecake Factory / Twitter

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – You can get a free slice of cheesecake Wednesday!

The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 free slices on Dec. 5 in honor of their 40th anniversary.

To get a free slice, you’ll need to order from DoorDash and enter the code “FREESLICE” at checkout, according to Delish. In addition, you can get free delivery through DoorDash from the restaurant from Dec. 5 through Dec. 11!

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

