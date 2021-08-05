ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Those getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot Thursday at Urban Chestnut got a tasty treat: a free beer.
UCBC hosted its own vaccine event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Grove location, with Goldsmith Pharmacy giving out the shots.
"Turn out has been great. I wish it was, of course, more people coming and getting vaccinated. It's the way to get through this pandemic and get on the other side," said Tony Roberts with Goldsmith Pharmacy. "However it's been good for what we've had today"
Anyone who got a shot also got a "Free Zwickel" ticket redeemable at any time.
