ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — John Gant had been getting by on grit and guile as the fifth starter for the Cardinals this season. Entering his start Sunday at Busch Stadium, Gant had overcome a league-leading 34 walks permitted to serve as a better-than-serviceable arm in the Cardinals rotation.
Prior to Sunday, Gant didn't have a single start in 2021 in which he allowed more than three runs. Still, his 1.52 WHIP would have ranked among the worst in the league—if not for his efficiency problems putting him below the innings threshold to qualify for MLB's statistical leaderboards. Despite these issues, Gant woke up Sunday morning with a sterling 1.60 ERA for the season, buoyed by his ability to pitch around traffic and regularly escape the frequent jams in which he seemed to find himself.
It all caught up to him Sunday. The Cincinnati Reds made Gant pay for the majority of his mistakes, battering him for seven runs over four innings in an 8-7 win over St. Louis.
Not even a seven-run sixth inning would be enough to propel the Cardinals to a come-from-behind win as Jesse Winker spoiled the occasion with his third home run of the game, a solo blast off Alex Reyes to break a 7-7 tie in the ninth inning. Even then, the St. Louis lineup didn’t give in as Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado found their way to second and third with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. The rally then fizzled when the Cardinals couldn’t plate either the tying or winning run before Jose Rondon struck out on a 3-2 pitch in the dirt to cap a grueling defeat in the team’s 17th game in 17 days.
"Winker almost single-handedly beat us today," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “Guy had a tremendous performance. And we weren't able to get that last big hit.”
On a weekend that included a stadium giveaway of 'Victory Blue' replica jerseys featuring three currently injured players, the Cardinals were swept in a four-game series at Busch Stadium for the first time since June 5-8, 2009 against Colorado. The loss also made it seven out of eight for the Cardinals, who over the course of those eight games have fallen from first place in the NL Central down to third, suddenly just 1.5 games ahead of the fourth-place Reds.
When it rains, it pours and Mother Nature expressed her disapproval over the Cardinals' recent results when the skies opened up over the ballpark moments after Winker took Gant deep for the first time on the day in the top of the first inning. Play continued through the rain as Gant wiggled out of a one-out jam with runners on second and third thanks to an exceptional play by catcher Andrew Knizner.
Filling in for a banged-up Yadier Molina (knee contusion), Knizner received the throw home from Nolan Arenado on a grounder to third before tagging one base runner and then firing to second to catch the other one straying too far from the bag. A 5-2-4 double play isn't how you’d usually draw it up, but for Gant, it's precisely the kind of escape that has been par for the course in 2021.
“It made the balls a little slick, but it was kind of fun pitching in the rain, to be honest with you,” Gant said after the game. The Cardinals starter twice called for time in that first inning to dry his pitching hand with a towel delivered from the dugout. “It hadn’t happened in a long time to me, so it was kind of cool to go out there and get three outs in the rain.”
With Winker due up again in the second inning, Gant’s Houdini routine would lose more of its luster. After Gant walked one batter and hit another, the Cincy slugger drilled his second homer of the game into the right field bleachers to open up a 5-0 Reds lead. Gant would proceed to allow two more runs in the third to increase his season-long ERA by more than a full run to 2.63.
“A little bit of everything was not quite as sharp as I would have liked it to be,” Gant said of his outing. “Just overall command, really… I tried to put the team in a position to win. Didn’t really do it all that well today, but I’ll be ready for the next one.”
Gant’s three walks allowed in four innings Sunday padded his league-high total, but when it came to those first two Winker at-bats, everything was inside the strike zone. Winker, whose home run total for the season reached 17 with Sunday’s effort, isn’t in the habit of missing strikes.
“Just trying to attack him, trying to throw good quality strikes at him,” Gant said of his approach to Winker. “Dude’s swinging the bat pretty well right now. He put a few good swings on some balls today.”
Sunday’s loss was the culmination of an exasperating weekend in which the Cardinal found themselves with a chance to come from behind in the ninth inning of each game. Friday, St. Louis got the winning run to the plate, but lost 6-4. Saturday, the tying run came to bat in the ninth of a 5-2 loss. It happened on even another level Sunday, as a ground-rule double by Arenado—who went 4-for-4 with a walk in the loss—put him as the winning run at second base, with Goldschmidt perched at third and nobody out. That’s where both players remained until Rondon’s game-ending strike out three batters later.
That the Cardinals battled deep enough into each game to set the stage for a magical moment without even once getting the job done led to the team’s manager articulating a specific frustration Sunday—not with his players, but with what he considers a lack of a deserved reward for their never-say-die mentality.
"There's no consolation prizes in this game, we understand that," Shildt said. "But I can confidently tell you this. I'm frustrated but I’m not concerned. The reason I’m frustrated is we weren’t able to get the result that we would have liked to have at the end of the game. I’m not concerned because when you have a group of guys, we’re playing clean baseball. Our walks are down, so that narrative has improved. And we fought our tails off and competed at every turn. There’d be concern if there were other things that were taking place—lack of effort, lack of fight, lack of competitive spirit, not playing clean, playing sloppy, beating ourselves. But that wasn't necessarily the case this whole series. While it's frustrating, there's still a ton to feel good about with this club.
“The frustration lies in not getting a reward for the effort, over the last three days, that’s been pretty damn good. Maybe no one wants to hear it, I’m not really sure what you all want to hear, but I care to some degree. I don’t know if anybody cares about people working their tail off, playing 17 straight, tough flights—I mean, that’s our job, and I’m not complaining about it. But frustration when you see people that work through that, make zero excuse for it, figure out a way to compete and lay it out there when they’re mentally and physically beat up. Do everything they possibly can to come home with one more run than the other team. You’re frustrated when you don’t see a reward.”
To Shildt's point about the club's league-high walk totals, the bullpen indeed kept the free passes in check Sunday. The only walk permitted by the group in five innings didn't come around to score. Additionally, the team's seven-run outburst marked the first time the Cardinals scored more than four runs in a game since May 29—that's a step in the right direction for the offense.
The problem for the Cardinals, though, is the sheer number of areas in which the team finds itself presently grasping for answers on a day-to-day basis. Whereas St. Louis consistently found ways to cover for a struggling unit in the early days of the season—the would offense lag, but the pitching would hold down the opposition to win a low-scoring affair, or the bats would explode with timely support on a day where the pitching staff needed a boost—that same synergy is lacking during the Cardinals' current slide.
St. Louis hasn't given up its fight, but if the Cardinals are to reach the lofty destinations that were envisioned earlier in the year, some of this effort lauded by the manager will have to start impacting the results of the games.
