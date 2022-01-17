Free at-home tests from the government available starting Wednesday

(KMOV.com) - Chris Cleeland is like many in our community, going from pharmacy to pharmacy in the hopes of finding an at-home COVID-19 test.

“It is frustrating,” said Cleeland who test positive on New Year’s Eve and was hoping to check if he’s still positive. “I was out driving for about two hours.”

Stores like Walgreens and CVS across the region are selling out quickly, which is why a new program from the US Government could ease the burden. On Wednesday, COVIDtests.gov will open up for all Americans. You will be able to order up to four tests per household for free. The tests will ship via the US Postal Service and could take 7-12 days to arrive.

Missouri's health department also has free at-home tests you can order. They can take up to two weeks to arrive and once you take the test, you must ship it back for results. A spokesperson says there it’s a 500 test limit per day which is often reached. It’s not a supply issue, but instead a limit to ensure timely shipping.

The best bet for a quick answer on if you have COVID-19 is a drive up or walk up testing site sponsored by the state or by various health departments. The last two weeks have seen long lines at state run sites like at the IBEW Hall on Hampton in St. Louis City, but on Monday the lines were significantly shorter, hopefully a sign we’re moving in the right direction.