ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Webster University is offering free HIV/AIDS testing in honor of World's AIDS day.
The testing is from noon to 7 p.m. Monday at the university's Browning Hall on Big Bend.
In addition to the tests, there will be educational performances and a documentary screening.
Testing is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.