ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A double shooting in west St. Louis left two people dead late Sunday night
Just before 10 p.m., St. Louis City police found a man and woman shot inside a car in the 5900 block of Bartmer in the West End neighborhood.
The victims were later identified as 36-year-old David Long, of Fredericktown, and 20-year-old Ashlyn Ketcherside, of Farmington.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
