ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Young patients at Mercy Cardinals Kids Cancer Center got a very special visit Tuesday.
Fredbird was there to drop off some Cardinals souvenirs and spread Christmas cheer on Giving Tuesday. This is the sixth year the famed mascot has visited patients.
While he was there, Fredbird dropped off Nintendo Switch gaming consoles. Major League Baseball funded the systems, which were preloaded with several games.
