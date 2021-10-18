ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fredbird has been named one of the finalists to be inducted in the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Since 1979, Fredbird has been with the St. Louis Cardinals, spreading joy to fans in the stands. He has performed in over 34,000 regular season games and been to seven World Series. The Cardinals mascot has fierce competition.
He is up against Globie with the Harlem Globetrotters, Harvey the Hound with the Calgary Flames, Iceburgh with the Pittsburch Penguins, Jaxson de Ville with Jacksonville Jaguars, Southpaw with Chicago White Sox, the Raptor with the Toronto Raptors, Butler Blue with Butler University, Hugo the Hornet with the Charlotte Hornets and Wally the Green Monster with the Boston Red Sox.
You can vote for the Cardinals beloved mascot here. The official announcement for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame inductees on Nov. 5.
