ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis sports fans, check this out!
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released a limited edition dual bobblehead featuring the St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird and Blues mascot Louie.
The two mascots are standing side-by-side and giving each other a high-five.
"Given the passion we’ve seen from fans in St. Louis for Cardinals and Blues bobbleheads, we knew a bobblehead featuring Fredbird and Louie would be a big hit,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.
There are only 1,000 available for purchase and are available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.
This marks the first retail bobblehead featuring the two St. Louis sports teams together.
Each bobblehead costs $60 plus shipping and handling.
To purchase yours for presale, click here.
