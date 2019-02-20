ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three men are facing federal charges in connection to a fraud ring that targeted some Bank of America customers living in the St. Louis area.
Omar Leigh, Kolley Touray and Ebrima Gaba Jobe are charged in connection with the case. According to federal authorities, the men used personal information purchased off the “dark web” to orchestrate the scheme.
Personal information including customer names, Social Security numbers, account numbers, passwords, dates of birth, addresses, and telephone numbers were purchased.
After obtaining personal information, the ring was able to order new bank cards for some existing Bank of America customers.
The cards were sent directly to the mailboxes of the victims. In some cases, the men are accused of showing up at their victims’ mailboxes to pick up the cards.
According to the federal indictment, the ring was able to track the shipment of the cards through the US Postal Service’s “informed delivery” program. The program allows residential customers to preview digital images of mail scheduled for delivery.
According to the US Postal Service, 14 million residential customers use the service but you can opt out by following this link.
Bank of America could not comment on this case specifically but did offer customers ways to protect their privacy.
News 4 attempted to speak with Ebrima Jobe as he left federal court.
Jobe said, “I didn’t have anything to do with that” when asked about how names were obtained off the dark web.
He also said, “It was a big mistake” and “I associated with the wrong people is all it was.”
Assistant US Attorney Tracy Berry is prosecuting the case.
Berry told News 4, “It takes a lot of work and when people talk about fraudsters, they put a lot of mental and physical resources into committing these crimes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.