FRANKLIN CCOUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Over 4,000 people have registered for a COVID-19 vaccine in Franklin County and 1,000 of them got their shot on Saturday.
The county held its first mass COVID-19 vaccine event at the City Hall Auditorium in Union. Some people said they were in and out of the site within 15 minutes. Watch the above video for the full report.
