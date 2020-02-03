FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Stacy Allen didn’t think much of it when Tommy Reed first approached her in the park in Washington, Mo. But then she started seeing him everywhere.
“I started seeing him around more, McDonald's, Walmart, the park, he’s there, saying ‘hey how’s it going? Acting like he knows me,” said Allen.
Then she learned he was doing the same thing to her sister. When they spotted him outside her sister’s home late last year, she took to Facebook to warn other women.
“Be on the lookout for this dude,” her Facebook post said. It has his picture and the business card advertising for his handyman services which he hands out all over town.
It’s been shared more than 4,000 times. And women all across Franklin County are sharing their encounters.
One woman spoke to us on condition of anonymity, fearful for her and her son.
“I feel unsafe all the time,” she said. She said Reed first came into her work several months ago. ”He gave me his number told me if I ever got bored he would take me out.”
She’s 23, Reed is 55.
“It was very uncomfortable because of the age difference and very creepy but I just let it go because I thought maybe he didn’t mean any harm by it until he started showing up every other day,” she said.
Another woman shared this experience, "I too have had experiences with him stalking me at my workplace. He eventually was banned from the store for some time."
All are similar to a case in 2013, when Reed pleaded guilty to stalking a nurse at St. Clair Hospital. He was sentenced to three years after he showed up her work, sent cards and flowers and was seen multiple times outside her tanning salon. He also was convicted of stalking, domestic assault and violation of a restraining order in 2003.
This week, two other women filed restraining orders after they saw Reed was outside of their home in Union two times and approached one of them.
But Reed has his own version of these events. Reached by phone, Reed denies all of the allegations.
“I don’t follow people home, I don’t follow people to their work. I don’t know where they’re coming up with this stuff, because I didn’t do that,” Reed said.
He said these are all misunderstandings, even the stalking cases he went to prison for.
“I don’t think people should judge somebody for being friendly. But everyone has their own opinion.”
Union Police and Washington Police both tell News 4 they are aware of Reed and the concerns from some women. Union police is investigating the incident outside the two women’s home but Washington Police said while they have heard a lot of concerns, no one has filed a police report. The women News 4 spoke with said they never called police because while they thought the behavior was creepy they didn’t think it was criminal. But police urge anyone who has concerns to call them.
