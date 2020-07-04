The Franklin County Health Department says several people who later tested positive for COVID-19 attended protests in Sullivan and the Franklin County Community Tennis Association event in Washington, both on June 28, and also visited the 1869 Draft Room in Washington on June 28 and June 29.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Franklin County officials are asking people who were at several recent public events to watch for COVID-19 symptoms out of an abundance of caution.

Health officials are asking anyone who attended those events to self-monitor by taking their temperature twice a day and be on the lookout for symptoms such as headache, sore throat, runny nose, abdominal/stomach issues, fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and/or smell.

The self-monitor period should last 14 days from the event. Anyone who develops symptoms during this time should contact their health provider.

