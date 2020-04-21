FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker announced Tuesday the county will begin reopening some businesses by the end of the week.
In a YouTube video, Brinker announced that as of midnight Friday, golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gyms, fitness studios, skating rinks and bowling alleys will resume operation.
“We must allow for businesses to thrive and for people to choose,” he said.
He stressed social distancing rules and restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people still apply.
“This will indeed continue to take all of our efforts,” Brinker said. “Your sacrifices are paying off. Our behaviors may have changed, but our values have not.”
According to the Trump administration, states must show 14 straight days of a decline in new cases before they can begin reopening, and Missouri has reported consecutive days of decreasing numbers (140 new cases Monday and 134 new cases Tuesday).
Brinker said said Gov. Mike Parson assured him that he would have full details on guiding parameters for reopening other businesses by the end of the week.
In addition all county buildings will be open to the public on May 1. The government returned to full staffing Monday.
“There’s a sense of belonging and purpose that’s inspiring to all,” Brinker said.
