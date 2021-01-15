FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Franklin County residents who qualify for Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 and Tier 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan can begin receiving shots Monday, according to officials.
Beginning January 18th, anyone 65 and older, or any adults with pre-existing conditions as described in the Missouri DHSS health orders, are approved for vaccination.
Due to distribution and inventory restrictions, the only Franklin County vaccination location is Mercy Hospital Washington.
To register for the vaccine, residents should go to franklinmo.org and click on the Mercy link. Only those who pre-register will be given the vaccine, and it Mercy will give them out as long as the supply lasts.
There will be extended availability at Mercy Hospital Washington on Saturday, January 23 and Sunday January 24 as well.
Officials plan to hold a Vaccination clinic on January 30th at the Union City Auditorium, and will give out roughly 1,000 vaccines that day. Registration for the event is not yet open.
Health department officials said those with more questions can call 877-435-8411.
