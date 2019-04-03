JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is thanking News 4 for helping them locate two suspects who were reportedly in a stolen truck during a police chase on March 7.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office thanked News 4’s Skyzoom4 for spotting the suspects’ vehicle, following it and relying that information to authorities. Helicopter pilot Rob Leling and photographer Drew Mitchell were thanked by Sheriff Pelton and Major Wild Wednesday morning. Both Leling and Mitchell were given an award for their assistance and giving "a perfect play by play of what happened."
“Sheriff Pelton would like to thank the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the helicopter from News Channel 4 for their assistance with the apprehension,” read part of a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department.
THE CHASE
Around 6 a.m., a deputy was called to Shannon Lane in Robertsville for a suspicious vehicle that was parked on the side of the road. When the deputy arrived, he saw a man and woman sleeping inside the vehicle. When the deputy contacted the truck’s driver, the vehicle began moving and side-swiped a deputy’s patrol car, Franklin County Sheriff’s officials said.
Watch: Suspects jump from moving car, eventually get arrested
The deputy involved was not injured.
After the driver hit the patrol car, a police pursuit began and went from Robertsville into Pacific. The deputy reportedly lost sight of the truck near the Pacific prison in the area of the St. Louis County line.
A dispatch then put out a call regarding the truck, which was later determined to have been stolen on Jan. 27 out of Creve Coeur, to surrounding agencies and an off-duty St. Louis County officer reported seeing the truck speeding near Highway 109.
Skyzoom4 picked up the truck on Interstate 44, where it looked like the suspect vehicle was traveling into Jefferson County from Antire Road. While Skyzoom4 was overhead, the vehicle was driving erratically and weaving in and out of lanes.
Around 6:50 a.m., the male driver, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Standfield, was seen running from the truck near the Jefferson County Library near the intersection of Gravois Road and Missouri PP and then into the woods. A woman was also seen running from the passenger side of the truck.
News 4 observed the vehicle going off the road and into a ditch in the woods after the people ran from the truck.
THE ARREST
Around 7 a.m., Standfield left the woods and entered what appeared to be a residential area in the 3200 block of High Ridge Heights, where he was met by two Jefferson County deputies. He laid on the ground and the deputies were seen handcuffing him.
After Standfield was seen being taken into custody, deputies were around the area where the truck was last seen and appeared to be looking for the woman who ran from the vehicle.
Skyzoom4 was over a nearby wooded area when a second person, who is believed to be one who previously ran from the passenger side of the truck, was seen sitting on the ground with her hands behind her. Deputies were seen talking to the handcuffed person.
After both people were handcuffed, deputies were seen placing a license plate on top of their cruiser along with a backpack that was previously picked up.
Police said the female was 38, and Standfield also had a felony warrant out for his arrest related to another stolen vehicle from February, as well as a misdemeanor warrant out of Arnold.
Franklin County Sheriff’s officials said charges against the suspect will be sought for assault on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage and resisting arrest. Jefferson County officials are expected to apply for charges against the suspects regarding the stolen vehicle.
