FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a phone scam in which scammers threaten a victim's arrest if they don't hand over money.
Deputies say a victim recently told them that he got call from someone identifying himself as Mark Richardson. The victim said Richardson claimed to work at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and that he was informing him that he had warrant for his arrest for not reporting for jury duty.
The victim said Richardson instructed him to go to Dollar General and put $250 on a Money Pack card and then give him the number off the card while he drove to the sheriff’s office to fill out paperwork.
If he did not give Richardson the number, he would be arrested at the sheriff’s office, Richardson allegedly said.
Deputies said the victim bought the card and put money on it but refused to give Richardson the number until he spoke with him at the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the victim reported it and that officers later tried to call the suspect back, but the line was disconnected.
Authorities are reminding everyone that they never ask for financial information over the phone.
