FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a vehicle in relation to a theft in the Union area.
Sheriff’s officials said they have reasons to believe the person driving the white truck may have information about the theft of the trailer.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Hotsenpiller at 636-583-2560. If they wish, callers can remain anonymous.
