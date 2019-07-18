FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Members of a neighborhood watch group are being praised for helping find a woman suspected of stealing a recreational vehicle.
On July 14, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took a report for the vehicle theft in Beaufort, Missouri. A photo of the stolen vehicle was then circulated on Facebook and shared in several neighborhood watch groups throughout Franklin County.
A day later, detectives with the sheriff’s department were assisting the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation in Leslie, Missouri when they found a zero-turn riding lawn mower that had been reported stolen earlier in the month. While at that residence, authorities learned the stolen RV had been there the night before and got information regarding the identity and description of the suspect.
While detectives were in Leslie, the sheriff’s office reportedly received a phone call from the victim who said she knew were the RV was located. The victim said she got a photo and a phone call from a citizen who saw a photo circulating on Facebook and asked the victim if this was her vehicle. The woman then confirmed that the vehicle was hers and contacted authorities with the information she had received.
The RV was then found at the Pacific Summit Estates Mobile Home Park near Gray Summit.
On July 16, Mary E. Limberg of Owensville was charged with stealing a motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $4,500. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is currently on parole of possession of a controlled substance and is being supervised by the Missouri Probation and Parole Board.
Following the arrest, the sheriff’s office posted the following on their Facebook page thanking the neighborhood watch groups for their assistance in the case:
Sheriff Pelton would like to thank the members of the neighborhood watch groups who shared the information pertaining to the RV and the citizens that were keeping a lookout for the RV. The sharing of this information assisted the Sheriff’s Office in locating and recovering the vehicle. If anyone is interested in creating a neighborhood watch group in their area, they urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560 and speak with Deputy O'Fallon.
