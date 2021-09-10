FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Franklin County Commission will be voting on a resolution on Tuesday to reject President Joe Biden's new sweeping vaccine mandate.

In a press release Friday, the commission said they "will not allow the Federal Government to force us to go against the Constitution we've sworn to uphold."

Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging Delta variant.

President Biden's mandate will require all private-sector businesses with 100 or more employees to require vaccines or weekly testing. The mandate also requires federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated, without the option to opt-out for regular testing.

The commission says no vaccine should be mandated by law and people have the right to refuse getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The commission also said private health information on vaccines shouldn't be requested or required as it is an invasion of privacy.

"The County Commission .. expresses its opposition in the strongest possible terms to COVID-10 vaccine mandates and any other similar legislation, order, ordinance, or regulation by any local, state or federal government that affects citizens rights to make their own health care choices," the resolution reads.

If passed, the resolution will not require any vaccinations for county employees who are hired and managed by the commission.

The vote on the resolution is on Tuesday at 10 a.m.