FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Counties across the region have been under strict stay-at-home orders for 10 days to multiple weeks.
However Friday, officials in Franklin County are standing by their decision not to issue a stay-at-home order.
County leaders say they simply don't need one as the majority of their residents are following the current measures they have in place.
Presiding County Commissioner Tim Brinker said those measures are working.
“No further action needs to be taken, but yes, for the most part, great cooperation of all of our residents in Franklin County,” he said. “Of course you're going to have exceptions, as you would in any major populous.”
Like several other counties, restaurants are only allowed to offer carry-out or delivery. As far as nursing homes and other care facilities, visitors there must wear masks, gloves and have their temperature taken before going into the building.
Residents are also ordered not to gather in groups larger than 10 and to keep social distancing guidelines in mind.
With all of these measures in place, some people are wondering why the county would not make it official and issue the stay-at-home order.
“It's because a true stay-at-home order doesn't exist right now, it's like putting lipstick on something and making it look prettier,” Brinker said. “A true stay-at-home order, if we issue one, would be that. There would be law enforcement up and down the street making sure no one is leaving their premise without a really good reason to either get to a grocery store or life sustainment location.”
Franklin County was the first county to list the number of cases by zip code. Since then, St. Louis City and St. Louis County have both followed suit. They wanted residents to know cases are popping up throughout the county, not just in one specific place.
