FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Franklin County, Mo. man is the hottest name in the culinary world right now as the most recent winner on the "Hell's Kitchen."
Trenton Garvey was named the winner of the "Young Guns Season." The 26-year-old not only earned a $250,000 prize, but he will now take over as head chef at Gordon Ramsay's Steakhouse in Las Vegas. Garvey cut his teeth as young chef at East Central College in Union, Mo.
"He showed a willingness to fail. A willingness to fail and learn from it and that's really what it takes to be a great chef. You have to have thick skin. You have to be able to be humble enough to say that didn't turn out the way I wanted it to or the way they wanted it, but I can still bounce back and turn it around," said Mike Palazzo with the East Central Culinary School.
Garvey has been working at the Blue Duck in Maplewood for the past five years. A watch party at the Blue Duck erupted in cheers Monday as he was announced as the show's winner.
