FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker announced Tuesday the county will begin reopening some businesses by the end of the week.
Brinker told News 4 that Franklin County as met all 4 criteria set out by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force before a community can reopen.
"I'm worried about the people the people who do not have an income at this time. My daughter is one of them," said Rita Bub.
The businesses that will be allowed to reopen Friday night after midnight include: golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gyms, fitness studios, skating rinks and bowling alleys will resume operation.
“The shutdown was obviously needed. It saved a lot of lives I'm sure. It's time we do start weening it back in, yes," said Steve Bub.
Franklin County has had 105 people test positive for COVID-19 but no new cases on Wednesday. According to the county, 34 people have recovered and the majority of the cases are at two nursing homes.
"If you take the contained environment and those who have passed out of the 105 total, you have 11 cases that are quarantined in Franklin county," said Brinker.
Brinker said the county will still be in compliance with the state stay-at-home order which runs till May 3rd because the county is merely lifting the stricter rules it added on to the state order. He stressed social distancing rules and restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people still apply.
Brinker said Gov. Mike Parson assured him that he would have full details on guiding parameters for reopening other businesses by the end of the week.
In addition all county buildings will be open to the public on May 1. The government returned to full staffing Monday.
“There’s a sense of belonging and purpose that’s inspiring to all,” Brinker said
