FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The mayors of eight towns in Franklin County have sent letters to the county commission asking that federal CARES Act funds be used to compensate the towns for the extra paid sick days they were required to provide employees.
Union's city administrator Jonathan Zimmerman is currently recovering from COVID-19 at home.
"We think it's a reasonable request," said Zimmerman.
Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) employers were required to give workers 80 extra paid sick days that could be used if they were home sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine. The FFCRA expires December 31st.
In a letter sent to the Franklin County Commission, Union mayor Rod Tappe said, "For many of our communities, the leave that was taken and lost time from our public employees represents the single largest expenditure related to COVID-19."
Tappe went on to say, "The cities acted in good faith and in compliance with the County Health Department and County Commission's directives. In filing the reimbursement claims, we believe the expenditures consistent with the instructions provided."
The county commission turned town the initial request for compensation. Franklin County Presiding Commissioner, Tim Brinker, said the cities didn't actually incur any added expenses and used the county's approach to sick days during the pandemic as an example.
"When someone under our realm has either been quarantined or ill due to COVID, we just decided to take the measure of paying them. Let them quarantine and let it ride because it was budgeted to pay them," said Brinker.
Brinker contends cities are budgeted to pay the salaries of their employees but instead are focused on the fact that in a normal year they would have paid employees less because the extra sick days would have been unpaid days off. He also said that the commissioners are charged with the responsibility of taking a look at the big picture and spending tax dollars wisely."
"We still have to be incredibly excellent stewards of these dollars because that's what we were sworn to do," he said.
According to Brinker, Franklin County received $12.2 million dollars in CARES Act money and has a little over $5 million that's unspent.
He said he was notified this week by Senator Roy Blunt and Senator Josh Hawley that the deadline for spending the remaining money has been extended from December 31st till June 30, 2021.
