FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Franklin County man is using music to show people there is hope if you’re struggling with opioid addiction.
Jake Thompson recently released his song titled 'Black Balloons (opiate awareness)'. He goes by the stage name Bankz.
Thompson, who lives in St. Clair, said he released the song a couple weeks ago and he's already had people listening in Europe, Mexico and across the U.S.
"I want everybody to know, you can do it, you can get over the addiction, you can get over the road block in your ways to be what you want to be in life," Thompson said.
So far in 2019, the Multi County Narcotics and Violent Crime Enforcement Unit which covers Franklin, Lincoln and Washington Counties in Missouri has investigated 24 overdoses, six of which were fatal. Their spokesman said fewer people are dying now because officers and the public and using Narcan which can revive a person who overdoses.
Thompson said the title of his song, 'Black Balloons,' symbolizes people that go to vigils or memorials who release balloons in the air to remember people that have died.
"We can bring awareness to it, and light to a dark area and try to bring some positivity out of it," said Thompson.
Thompson said all too often he reads on Facebook about someone who died of an overdose and he also is in close contact with friends who are recovering addicts giving them support so he just wanted to do something. He added if his song can help one person, it was worth it.
