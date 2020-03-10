FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - 40-year-old Casaibrian Prichard's being held in the Franklin County Jail, accused of committing three rapes. Prosecuting attorney Matt Becker said the first happened in 2018.
"I can tell you, since the case was originally charged in 2018 additional victim have come forward," said Becker.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a second victim came forward last year and then Prichard was arrested at his home on Meadow Drive in Catawissa last week on suspicion of committing a third rape.
Neighbors said Prichard kept to himself and when he did speak, he was friendly. However, there had been rumors about what was going on in his home.
"I knew they partied a little over there but I never paid much attention to it," said Clinton Kouric, a neighbor.
Authorities say at least two of the victims had been given something to cause them to pass out. Prichard is now charged with three counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible sodomy, as well as assault and invasion of privacy.
But authorities are worried that there might be more victims.
"In this particular situation, I think it's very important we try and find out if there are other victims or witnesses of these crimes," said Becker.
Authorities are asking anyone who was a victim of Prichard from December 2017 until now, or was a witness to a crime, to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's office.
