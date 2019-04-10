FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo (KMOV.com) --- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man killed in an overnight crash in Franklin County.
According to police, Brian Luecker of New Haven was driving on westbound Missouri 30 just west of Bethel Church Rd when he veered off the roadway, causing his Pontiac Firebird to overturn and crash into a tree.
Emergency crews pronounced Luecker dead at the scene.
No additional information has been released.
