FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 29-year-old man is facing 24 counts of promoting child pornography Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said an online investigation was conducted during the month of March in 2018 by the department;s Cyber Crimes division and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children (MOICAC). Authorities said Clayton Daniel Clyde Portell of Union, Missouri, was identified as sharing illegal images on the internet.
Members of the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force, the Union Police Department and the FBI conducted a search warrant at a home off of Frank Street in Union, Missouri, where they located illegal images on electronic devices owned by Portell.
Portell was arrested on a warrant for Promoting Child Pornography. His bond was set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.