CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A High Ridge, Mo. woman died after a boat collision that occurred at the Lake of the Ozarks just after midnight Saturday.
Police say a boat being piloted by John Bennett, 52, of New Haven, Mo. hit the portside of another boat that was occupied by three people from High Ridge, one from O’Fallon, Mo. and one from Eureka.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Dawn Steinkuehler, who was on the second boat, died. Another person onboard was ejected. but was recovered from the water and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Two of the other occupants were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and another was transported with serious injuries.
One of the victims who suffered serious injuries is 13-years-old.
Bennett is charged with boating while intoxicated with physical injury, boating while intoxicated with death to another, boating while intoxicated with physical injury, and careless and imprudent operation of a vessel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.