ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Franklin County man is accused of holding a knife to his 10-year-old nephew’s throat.
Court documents state Donald Shane Bumann called St. Clair police around 7:45 p.m. on July 22 to report he had threatened his nephew with a green box cutter-style knife. The man told officers he threatened the child because his nephew was using his lighter to light fireworks. The boy was not injured, and a knife was seized in the investigation.
Bumann has been charged with endangered the welfare of a child, armed criminal action and domestic assault fourth degree. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.