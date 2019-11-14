ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Franklin County man is accused of abusing his girlfriend and 16-year-old son, the sheriff's office says.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the 900 block of Turkey Ridge Rd. in St. Clair on Monday, Nov. 11 for a report of an assault.
The man, 44-year-old Glenn Armistead, is said to have assaulted his girlfriend the night before.
It was reported that Armistead confronted his girlfriend and accused her of taking his wallet. During the confrontation, he reportedly choked and struck her.
When asked about the assault, Armistead denied the accusations to a deputy.
Armistead was taken into custody and charged with two counts of third-degree domestic assault.
A second warrant was issued on Armistead previously filed on Sept. 3, 2019 by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. According to the report, Armistead is accused pf pushing, punching and choking his 16-year-old during an argument on August 31.
An additional charge of third-degree domestic assault was issued.
His bond is set at $15,000.
