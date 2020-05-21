ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Now that license offices are reopening in Missouri, they're getting slammed with long lines of people who've waited weeks to get a driver’s license or new plates.
At the license office in St. Clair, they've solved the problem of long lines by operating like hair salons and dentists by appointment only.
People call and leave a message to get an appointment, but the only problem left is that the voice mail is getting maxed out.
"We have three mailboxes, they take 99 voice messages and ordinarily they're all full when we come in in the morning,” said Charlene Saling with St. Clair Chamber of Commerce.
The license office in St. Clair is operated by the city's chamber of commerce.
