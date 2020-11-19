FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Franklin County has issued a mask mandate that will go into effect at midnight Thursday.
The mandate was passed by the Franklin County Commission and goes into effect at 12:01 am Friday, Nov. 20 and expires on December 20.
"..As a result of many hours of evaluation, and support and recommendation from every governmental level, and to assist our overwhelmed health Care partners," said Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.
As of Thursday, the county has 4,311 cases and 57 deaths. According to data, the positivity rate is 15.78%.
The county reported 832 new COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.