FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Clair High School is one of at least three schools in Franklin County planning traditional style proms without requiring masks or social distancing. The others are Union High School and Pacific High School in the Meramec Valley School District.
Laina Powell is a 2016 graduate of St. Clair High School who said she’s excited to see the school sticking to a traditional prom.
"It's something that they got taken away from them. It was sad and devastating and now that they've got it back it's going to be a good time for them," said Powell.
Most schools have cancelled proms because of social distancing requirements. The St. Clair School District had planned to hold an abbreviated prom without dancing until a few days ago.
"And then the governor lifted restrictions in Missouri. And that was really interesting, because as Missouri opened up our St Clair community made us aware that they wanted to open up too. And they wanted a traditional graduation, and a traditional prom," said superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.
Franklin County has had a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases. So far only 176 total cases and 18 deaths, and only one person under the age of 19 testing positive.
"I'm excited for the kids. I think they've worked hard and deserve to have something to show for what they've done," said parent, Angela Ward.
The dance will be held at the Seven T Farms banquet facility near Sullivan. Kruse said the location has lots of room indoors and outdoors so students will be able to spread out.
Cabbrina Hutsell graduated from St. Clair High School last year and is glad the class of 2020 will get to enjoy at least one of the milestone events that come at the end of the senior year.
"But I feel like that's an experience every single high schooler needs to have," said Hutsell.
According to the CDC website on guidelines for large gatherings, this type of event has a high risk for transmission of the virus. The guidelines call for everyone attending to wear a mask but that won't be the case at the planned proms in Franklin County.
"It's optional if students want to wear masks they're certainly welcome to. Same with faculty and staff," said Kruse.
News 4 reached out to the Missouri Department of Secondary and Elementary Education but a spokeswoman said the department doesn't issue guidelines on these sort of events. A request for comment from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is still pending.
