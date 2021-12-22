FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Franklin County Health Director Angie Hittson has resigned after alleging she received threats of violence, a New Haven alderman confirmed Wednesday.
Hittson cited threats against her and her staff in her resignation letter, according to a report from the Washington, Missouri publication the Emissourian. She alleged the acts of aggression included some death threats.
Hittson worked for Franklin County Health Department since 2007, according to county records. News 4 will follow this story and report more information as it becomes available.
