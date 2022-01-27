FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Franklin County residents will no longer have to get an emissions test for their vehicles starting July.
Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker made the announcement in an email Thursday. Brinker thanked Senators Roy Blunt, Josh Hawley and Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer for the push to get rid of the test requirement.
Brinker said the change would positively impact the region. He did not say how much revenue for the area would change due to the measure.
