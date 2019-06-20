FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Franklin County Health Department is encouraging people to get vaccinated if they've eaten at a Union restaurant recently.
According to the Franklin County Health Department, an employee at the Jack in the Box located at 101 Bourbeuse River Access in Union has Hepatitis A.
The employee was working while infectious on May 26 - 27, June 2 - 3 and June 9 - 10.
Anyone who consumed food or drinks at the Jack in the Box on June 9 or June 10 is recommend to receive a vaccination by June 23.
Free vaccinations are being administered at 414 East Main Street in Union on the following dates and times:
• Friday, June 21, 2019; 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
• Saturday, June 22, 2019; 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Anyone who ate at the Jack in the Box between May 26 and June 10 is also asked to monitor their health for symptoms of Hepatitis A, to wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and to stay at home and contact their doctor if any symptoms appear.
Symptoms of Hepatitis A include: loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown colored urine, and light colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes might also occur. People can become ill up to 7 weeks after being exposed to the virus.
