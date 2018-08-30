FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A Franklin County family is trying to get the word out about organ donation, both for a loved one and for thousands of others waiting on the list.
About three years ago, Steve Gonzalez of St. Clair, Mo. noticed something was wrong.
"Just weakness. No energy, couldn't get nothing going no more," he said.
Doctors told him he needed a new kidney. The news hit his whole family hard.
"I was hoping I could give a kidney but, of course, I’m diabetic so they won’t take me," said Nancy Gonzalez, his wife. "But, I was hoping we could get someone in the family. We even had a family meeting trying to get people to know what was going on."
Then, his step-daughter got an idea for a T-shirt and social media campaign.
"It says, 'I need a kidney, be my donor, please call 314-910-7347,'" said Meredith Pruitt, holding one of the colorful T-shirts. "I just took a shot and went for it and it's spreading like wildfire but it's so hard to get people to commit or they figure out they have health issues themselves."
The family insists their mission is not just for Gonzalez. They are encouraging people to consider donating to any one of the 93,000 people waiting for a kidney transplant. That's the number according to the Living Kidney Donors Network.
"Just in general, for anybody. The list is long," said Gonzalez.
"My message is you could save a life or multiple lives at the same time," said Pruitt.
In the meantime, Gonzalez will continue dialysis for 10 hours every night, as he waits for an O+ match.
If you want to learn more about becoming a kidney donor for Gonzalez, or others in the St. Louis area, you can call Barnes Jewish Hospital at 314-362-5465 or 800-633-9906.
