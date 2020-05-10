FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Franklin County congregation gathered together to worship on Sunday, marking the first in-person service for Bridge Lutheran Church in nearly two months.
Churches around the state of Missouri are allowed to re-open under Governor Mike Parson's recovery plan. While some chose to continue online or parking lot services, others gathered in person.
While churches are able to once again conduct in-person worship, social distancing guidelines must be followed.
“I actually am ready to get back but I know that following all the guidelines and things, everybody is going to be at a different level of comfortable with that," said church member Steve Schoolcraft.
The church's pastor, Andy Yount, said for the past seven weeks, services have been recorded and streamed on Youtube. A few weeks ago, he began noticing a downward trend in the number of views each service was getting.
“You can watch 140 (views) on the first, all the way down to 33 on the last, so the joy of worshiping at home by yourself wore off quickly," Yount said.
Yount said he took it as as sign his church was ready to gather in person to worship. While some elderly members are staying home, the church has several social distancing measures in place to keep parishioners safe.
For example, every other row of chairs is taped off, ensuring families are separated by six feet. Families are allowed to sit next to each other, but are supposed to keep their distance from others.
Hand sanitizer is found all around the sanctuary. The church replaced a traditional collection plate with a basket members can individually place offerings in.
Yount is encouraging his congregation to utilize technology, especially in the form of cell phones or tablets. This way, he said they can follow along using Bible apps and won't have to touch Bibles or hymn books provided by the church.
“We were made as God’s people for worship, to be gathered together and so the anticipation for that is pretty huge," he said.
“I miss our faith family," said Amy Jackson, who has belonged to Bridge Lutheran Church for two years. "There’s just something about being together with the rest of our church family that I was really missing."
On Sunday, around 45 of the church's 80 members worshiped in-person. Another service will be held Monday night.
