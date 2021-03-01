ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Franklin County man is facing several charges after he allegedly stole a car and told officers he had a bomb.
According to police, Thursday afternoon, officers in St. Clair were notified that a vehicle was stolen from a driveway on Wall Street. When the suspect drove off in the car, he hit a road sign and utility box nearby.
The stolen car and suspect were found at a gas pump at K’s Kwik Corner. When officers placed the man under arrested, he reportedly told them he had a bomb. The store was evacuated and officers on scene distanced themselves from the suspect as a precaution. When officers determined there was no longer a threat of a bomb, employees were allowed back into K’S Kwik Corner and normal business resumed.
Benjamin Dodson, 42, was charged with stealing a motor vehicle, property damage, terrorist threat, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked/suspended licensed. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
