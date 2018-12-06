Franklin Co. man calls 911 after fatally shooting his grandfather, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police say an 86-year-old man was shot to death in his home by his grandson on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place in the 2700 block of Newport Road just west of Washington, Mo.
Police say their investigation revealed Jeremiah Bair, 25, arrived at the residence on Wednesday morning. While at the home, he and Harold Humphrey, his grandfather, had an argument ending with a gunshot to Humphrey’s chest, police say.
Afterwards, Bair called 911 after the incident and waited for police to arrive, according to the investigation.
Jeremiah was charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action.
Bond is set at $250,000.
