FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The new cold case unit at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking a fresh look at the disappearance of 35-year old Gary Akers that occurred 31 years ago.
"I'm just trying to make sure no stone's not been turned over. And it's important to us to bring justice to the victim's family," said Sheriff Steve Pelton.
Akers left his home in the West Ridge subdivision of Londedell around midnight on December 11, 1988. He was last seen at Mom’s Hilltop Tavern five miles away in Grubville.
"Just vanished," said Esther Akers, his mother.
The Jeep pickup truck he’d been driving was found abandoned at the entrance to the subdivision with an open beer can on the passenger seat. Investigators say there was no sign of foul play.
Shortly after his disappearance, the home next to his burned and relatives started receiving strange phone calls. In most cases, the family said, the caller didn’t speak but there was a call to a sister that had a threat.
"We got a phone call that said, ‘If you don't quit looking, you're going to be next," said Faye Thayer.
Akers was known to associate with people involved in drugs and his 88-year old mother said he made some bad decisions. But she said time is running out for her learn what happened to her son.
"I would like to have an answer because I know my time, well you never know, but I know my time is limited," said Akers.
The family of Gary Akers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case, but that offer of an award expires on January 1, 2020.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who knows something about the case, no matter how small, to contact them. You can call 636-583-2560, write an anonymous letter or send an email to coldcase@franklinmo.net.
