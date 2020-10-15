ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A portion of Frank Scott Parkway in St. Clair County is closed following a crash.
The roadway was closed between Greenmount Road and Hartman Lane around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
St. Clair County EMA told News 4 the crash involved three vehicles and one person was reportedly unconscious.
It is unknown when the lanes will reopen, but O’Fallon, Illinois police said they expect it to remain closed for several hours.
Accident reconstruction has been called to investigate.
