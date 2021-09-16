ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The decision for masking stands Thursday across the Francis Howell School District. Pre-K through 6th grade students and teachers are required to wear masks, while those 7th grade and up are highly recommended to wear them.
Masking has been a decision left to every individual school district across Missouri, and just weeks into school, districts are already considering making changes to current policies. Thursday, Francis Howell's school board took comment and re-voted on its current mask policy.
"I do not wanna mask forever, that is definitely not my goal for me or my kids, but while numbers are up and hospitals are full, I don't think now is a good time to reverse course on covid mitigation protocols," Heidi Conrad said.
Conrad, a parent with a kid in the district, says she wants to see masks put back in place. She says she believes masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While other parents say they believe masking should be a choice.
"We don't need mandates, we just need to communicate with each other," Christopher said.
Francis Howell parents on both sides of the matter spoke during the board meeting Thursday. Many, on both sides, clapping in support for those who were at the podium.
"I hear all this about the masks. I'm telling you. The mask, show me the scientific proof that they work. I can't find it from anybody, nobody will give me that answer. If you wanna protect yourself get a hazmat suit," parent Jerry Cathart said.
Cathart, who's opposed of a mask requirement, told the school board to "wake up." He says it's all about choice.
"You guys have an obligation to keep these kids safe at school, it's a public school district and the children, parents, residents in the district really deserve to know why you're not following the health department's guidance. They've issued detailed guidelines, and we're just now following them. Furthermore, no one has a right to endanger my child," Angie Quigley said.
Quigley is another parent in the district, and another parent in favor of required masking.
Right now, across the Francis Howell School District, more than 300 students are out in quarantine. Nearly 20% of them testing positive for COVID-19. The district's superintendent Dr. Nathan Hoven says mitigations like distancing, hand washing and sanitizing has been consistent in all buildings. He says those mitigations will continue throughout this pandemic.
Dr. Hoven says he plans to watch quarantine and positive case numbers in the coming days. The board could re-visit this mask policy at their next board meeting.
