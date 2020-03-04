ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Francis Howell School District was recently recognized by the US Department of Education for its high academic performance levels.
The district has three National Blue Ribbon Schools: Becky-David Elementary, Daniel Boone Elementary and Warren Elementary.
Missouri's First Lady Teresa Parson was on hand for the recognition on Wednesda. she said only five other elementary schools in Missouri received the award in 2019.
"It is a very special occasion, when you have three schools, elementary schools, with in a district, with only 8 in the whole state, quite an honor, definitely be very proud, which I am sure you are," Parson said.
