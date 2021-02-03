ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Nearly 70 teachers within the Francis Howell School District could be out of a job come the end of the school year as the district grapples with a budget deficit amid COVID-19.
The proposal, which will go in front of the school board on Thursday night, would save the district $7 million. As a result, the district is estimating 68 full time teachers, 4 administrators and 80 support staff members would be laid off.
The district said about 65 of the support staff positions are currently vacant due to COVID-19.
"Balanced budgets don't help kids graduate from high school, teachers do," said Courtney Jilek, a teacher within the district.
Jilek has been with the district for ten years and said her job is not one that will be eliminated. However, many of her fellow teachers are on the chopping block.
"It's not just kids with IEP's or special education students that need attention," she said. "Every single kid right now needs attention and the bigger we make these class sizes, it's even less time we can give to each individual student."
Jilek said class sizes will get bigger if teachers are laid off.
"You talk about 68 teachers, that's about 1,400 students displaced," she said. "While enrollment has dropped a little this year, that's still a lot of kids that are now going to be put in classrooms that are already full."
The district said 80 percent of its budget consists of salaries and benefits.
Superintendent Nathan Hoven said while the district has made cuts in other areas, it was left with no other choice.
"Unfortunately if we had these kinds of deficits for multiple years in a row, our ability to recover wouldn't be there," he said. "So we felt like our only option was to be aggressive in figuring out ways to address it in the short term."
Some parents of students within the district said they're concerned about the proposal and the lack of support from the community that has driven the district to this point.
"What I've seen as a district parent is the community refuse to support the schools by way of the failed tax levies and I think this is a natural outgrowth of that," said Christi Tennyson, an alumna of the district and a parent of two students.
Tennyson said when her family first bought a home, the school district was a major draw. But with three failed tax levies in the last ten years, she's considering what's best for her teenage daughter.
"My daughter is virtual this year because of COVID and we have always said we're going to stay where we are, we want her to finish out at Francis Howell like her brother, we want her to have that experience," said Tennyson. "I'm not going to tell you we are as committed to this house as we were. If I think she can get a better education in another district, I'm going to go there."
Tennyson said she worries about class sizes and the possibility of elective courses not being offered due to staffing shortages. Hoven said during any given year, classes fluctuate based on interest and staffing, so it is possible certain classes won't be offered next fall.
Dan Myers moved to the district six months ago with his wife and two young children. He said they were excited about what they learned of the district, but now they're considering private school.
"We want to be a part of this, we're not particularly interested in sending them to private school," he said. "But that's an option we need to look at."
Individualized time with students and proper social distancing requirements remain concerns for Myers and his wife.
The school board will review the district's proposal during Thursday night's meeting at 6:30 p.m. It is expected to vote on the proposal as well. The meeting will be streamed on the district's YouTube channel, but people are welcome to attend in person.
If the proposal passes, roughly 5 percent of the district's teachers and 5 percent of administrators will be laid off. Those changes are set to go into effect in the fall of 2021.
