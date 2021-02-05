ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Francis Howell School District is cutting dozens off staff of the payroll.
Thursday night, the school board announced that 48 teacher positions would be cut to save millions of dollars. The district’s original planned called for 68 teachers to be cut, which would save about $7 million. However, the district said they recently learned that 52 teachers decided to resign or retire so they may not need to lay anyone off they just will not replace those teachers. The district blames the pandemic and rising benefit costs for the cuts.
There were protests during Thursday’s meeting, with those in opposition to the cuts concerned about larger class sizes. The district said it was able to lessen the cuts because they recently learned they will receive more COVID relief money.
