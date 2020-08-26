ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Some local school districts decided to push back the start of their school year in order to prepare for the unique challenges of a COVID-19-impacted back to school season.
News 4 spoke with Francis Howell School District Superintendent Dr. Nathan Hoven about how they plan the manage their return to the classroom Monday.
25 percent of their students will be attending all virtual classes, the rest will be back in school buildings full time.
Dr. Hoven said they will be taking a large number of precautions, one of the most important of which is requiring masks even for the youngest of kids.
He acknowledges that won't always be easy.
"They are expecting to be very patient with our youngest kids, show a lot of grace, help them understand the importance," he said. "We have had smaller programs where even our early childhood kids have shown an ability to do that as well."
Dr. Hoven says if an outbreak occurs, they will address it on the classroom or building level.
You can find the full conversation on the district's plans here.
